Nebraska Governor greets with elbow bumps coronavirus evacuees

JERI SERATTI-GOLDMAN AND JOANNE KIRKLAND GREETING WITH ELBOW BUMPS NEBRASKA GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS AND OTHERS STORY: Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts performs 'elbow bump' with Jeri Seratti-Goldman and Joanne Kirkland, the evacuees from coronavirus-hit Diamond Princess cruise ship after they left quarantine.

The video was filmed at the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) in Omaha, Nebraska, U.S. on Monday (March 2, 2020).

