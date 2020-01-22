Global  

Shop in Spain sells coronavirus themed wine that comes with free face mask

A shop in Madrid is selling a coronavirus themed wine that comes with a free face mask upon purchase.
A shop in Madrid is selling a coronavirus themed wine that comes with a free face mask upon purchase.

The La Tienda del Espia shop is selling a wine aimed to promote health protection as it comes with a free face mask.

The footage filmed on March 6 shows the wine on display with face masks and a model in a hazmat suit.




