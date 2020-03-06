Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Satellite Photos Show Huge Drop in Visitors at Middle East Holy Sites Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Satellite Photos Show Huge Drop in Visitors at Middle East Holy Sites Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:41s - Published < > Embed
Satellite Photos Show Huge Drop in Visitors at Middle East Holy Sites Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Satellite Photos Show Huge Drop in Visitors at Middle East Holy Sites Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Satellite images of holy sites in the Middle East illustrate a significant dropoff in crowds amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Palestine declares state of emergency over coronavirus [Video]Palestine declares state of emergency over coronavirus

The move comes after seven people in the occupied West Bank test positive, prompting the Israeli army to seal off Bethlehem.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:11Published

World Health Organization Warns Governments 'This Is Not A Drill' [Video]World Health Organization Warns Governments 'This Is Not A Drill'

The director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned governments the novel coronavirus is "not a drill". He emphasized it will require significant action if public health authorities..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.