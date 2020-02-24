Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Top 10 Dark Facts Behind Disney

Top 10 Dark Facts Behind Disney

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 11:03s - Published < > Embed
Top 10 Dark Facts Behind Disney

Top 10 Dark Facts Behind Disney

The House of Mouse has some surprisingly dark secrets!

For this list, we’ll be looking at all things that the Walt Disney company probably doesn’t want you to know.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Top 10 Dark Facts Behind Disney

The House of Mouse has some surprisingly dark secrets!

For this list, we’ll be looking at all things that the Walt Disney company probably doesn’t want you to know.

Our countdown includes how the opening of Disneyland was a disaster, the weird connection between the Disney parks and Richard Nixon, the fact that Walt Disney initially didn’t allow some women to be animators, and more!




You Might Like


Tweets about this

7HIELD_

Kyndle Nance 🤜🏾🌸🤛🏾 #BelieveInTheFight Top 10 Dark Facts Behind Disney https://t.co/1fsPE1Uoaj via @YouTube 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Wizard of Oz Facts That Will Ruin Your Childhood [Video]Top 10 Wizard of Oz Facts That Will Ruin Your Childhood

It’s a timeless classic, but these are the facts about The Wizard of Oz that will ruin your childhood. For this list, we’re taking a look at some upsetting, disturbing, myth-deflating facts about..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 11:39Published

Top 10 Dark Stories About Working at Disney World [Video]Top 10 Dark Stories About Working at Disney World

They say that anything is possible with a little imagination. And that’s something that employees of the Magic Kingdom know all too well! For this list, we’ll be looking at a variety of not so..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 10:22Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.