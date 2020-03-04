Global  

All-female train crews drive home International Women’s Day message

A ‘Flying Scotswoman’ train with an all-female crew including four sisters has travelled from Edinburgh to London to mark International Women’s Day.

The LNER Flying Scotsman service is being re-branded for the month of March in the hope of encouraging more women to consider a career in the rail industry.

Four sisters speak about why they want more women to join the industry - from right to left - Jamie Tyrell, Loyalty Executive, 25, Toni Measures, chef, 35, Kelly Measures, train driver, 32, Ellie Tyrell, Marketing Apprentice, 21.
