Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Should We Do Away With Daylight Saving Time? Some States Considering Change

Should We Do Away With Daylight Saving Time? Some States Considering Change

Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Should We Do Away With Daylight Saving Time? Some States Considering Change

Should We Do Away With Daylight Saving Time? Some States Considering Change

At 2 a.m.

Sunday, hundreds of millions of Americans will “spring forward” one hour in the annual observance of Daylight Saving Time — gaining an hour of sunlight but losing an hour of sleep.

Katie Johnston reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Let the sun shine later as daylight saving time back Sunday

WASHINGTON (AP) — Like clockwork, daylight saving time strikes again this weekend. Watch for it at...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

chiku_abeze

Chiku Abeze RT @FlintChidi: Na only Senator Abaribe dey for @nassnigeria ?@realRochas representing orlu zone in imo state is yet to say anything about… 29 minutes ago

bensinger333

Ben Singer It's almost as though we should do away with daylight savings time. https://t.co/NHs4PLiBEy 3 hours ago

2dechat

my house @marcorubio Who benefits from Daylight Savings Time? This should have been done away with long ago. 4 hours ago

Mrs_Bull

Debra Acholes Bullis @BTtoronto I think we should do away with it, but I’m all for extra daylight! Bring on sunshine and spring days! 5 hours ago

FlintChidi

Dike Chidi Na only Senator Abaribe dey for @nassnigeria ?@realRochas representing orlu zone in imo state is yet to say anythin… https://t.co/94ddXTmySG 9 hours ago

KeeshaYodabarb

[email protected] I think we should do away with Daylight Savings Time. https://t.co/0AnrP4sZz6 15 hours ago

GodAnointedDJT

HeavensTruth RT @Angela94195701: Damn! They're doing it with the clerk standing there watching them a foot away, in broad daylight. They all look like w… 19 hours ago

bmstreicher

Bill Streicher Daylight Saving Time and time zones in general should be done away with. 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

More Than 30 States Weighing Legislation Tied To Daylight Saving Time [Video]More Than 30 States Weighing Legislation Tied To Daylight Saving Time

Daylight Saving Time may soon become a thing of the past.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:36Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.