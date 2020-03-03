Global  

Coronavirus: 'People with good health don't require masks,' says Harsh Vardhan

Coronavirus: 'People with good health don't require masks,' says Harsh Vardhan

Coronavirus: 'People with good health don't require masks,' says Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister advised people to remain calm amid coronavirus fear.

Harsh Vardhan suggested precautionary measures to prevent spread of coronavirus.

Harsh Vardhan said that people with good health do not require masks.

"Those who are suffering from cold or cough must wear masks," he added.

So far, 31 positive coronavirus cases have been confirmed in India.

Coronavirus has spread to over 64 countries across the world.

The deadly virus originated from Wuhan in China.
