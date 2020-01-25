Global  

‘Money Don’t Get Everything’ but It Can Win You Some of These Rare Beatles Items up for Auction

‘Money Don’t Get Everything’ but It Can Win You Some of These Rare Beatles Items up for Auction

‘Money Don’t Get Everything’ but It Can Win You Some of These Rare Beatles Items up for Auction

If you’re a Beatles fan, there are some rare items about to go up for auction that will have you singing the lyrics to “Money” with a little more force.

Buzz60’s Justin Kircher explains.
