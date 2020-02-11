Sir Tom Jones in talks to help produce musical 'What's New Pussycat?'

The musical, which features his greatest hits, is in the works and is based on novel 'The History of Tom Jones, a Foundling' from 1749.

The stage adaptation sees Tom become a huge pop star who finds himself being cajoled by an older female, but he's in love with someone else.

Producer Chris Harper told Daily Mail columnist Baz Bamigboye A spokesperson said Tom is "currently negotiating to come aboard as a producer".