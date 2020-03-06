Mississippi Primary Elections take place Tuesday, March 10th

- mississippi's primary elections- are next week and so- far absentee ballots for- harrison county have been slow- compared to years past.

- at the polls on tuesday,- residents will decide whether - they want to vote republican or- democrat.

- voters will see 2020 presidenta- candidates, as well as- candidates for the congressiona- race of both- parties.- the mississippi senate seat is- also up for grabs, as - republican senator cindy- hyde-smith runs unopposed - against democrat mike espy, and- two other - opponents.- harrison county circuit clerk - connie ladner encourages- everyone to get out and vote.

- - "just remember your id, polls - are open 7 to - 7, remember not to wear anythin- political to the polling place,- because you can't go- in and advertise who you are- supporting, and if you are- - - - someone that needs assistance b- sure and let the poll workers - know.

It's extremely important- for you to get out and let your- voice be heard this election an- again in november."

- absentee voting ends tomorrow a- - - - noon.

The circuit clerks office- is open until 5pm today, and- tomorrow from 8am to 12pm.- all mailed ballots must be- returned by mail by monday at - 5pm.-