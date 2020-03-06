Unorthodox Season 1 Trailer - Netflix In pursuit of self-determination, a young woman leaves her ultra orthodox Jewish community in New York City to start a new life in Berlin.

But just as she starts to find her own way, the past begins to catch up with her.

A Netflix Original Series inspired by Deborah Feldman's New York Times Bestselling book ‘Unorthodox’ starring Shira Haas, Jeff Wilbusch and Amit Rahav.

Coming March 26.

