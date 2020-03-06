President Donald Trump visits Tennessee tornado damage sites

Today -- the president of the united states visited areas of middle tennessee - to see first-hand the neighborhoods destroyed by tornadoes.

This is president donald trump stepping off "air force one" in nashville - greeted by tennessee governor bill lee.

As the president helicoptered from nashville to putnam county.

This is what he saw from the window of "marine one" - looking down over the damage in putnam county.

Less than three hours ago, president trump left the scene here in putnam county.

I have been out here all day, getting to know the people who's lives were uprooted because of these devestating tornadoes.

It's a devastating scene here, but take a listen to a message that president trump left for the people of middle tennessee.

"i do have a message, i do.... cleaning up literally hours ago."

:01-:16 it has been an emotional