Katy Perry And The Coronavirus Outbreak

Video Credit: Celebrity Wire - Duration: 01:12s
Katy Perry And The Coronavirus OutbreakHer wedding is on hold.
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Push Back Japan Wedding Over Coronavirus Fear

The engaged couple reportedly has second thoughts about planning nuptials in the Far East after the...
AceShowbiz - Published Also reported by •Daily Caller•Just Jared•E! Online•FOXNews.com•ContactMusic



nijjam15

nijjam Coronavirus outbreak reportedly leads to Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom hold off Japan wedding in June… https://t.co/FhkZzRV4wP 32 minutes ago

10Daily

10 daily Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom will have to wait a little longer to say "I do" after the singer revealed they've been… https://t.co/4CzjcNrSwV 4 hours ago

HindustanTimes

Hindustan Times Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom postpone Japan wedding amid coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/v7Ha2NKTs2 6 hours ago

cassirvelez9

cassandrarenezvelez RT @Spotboye: Reportedly, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s Japan Wedding plans are held up due to Coronavirus outbreak. Check it out! @katyp… 7 hours ago

InstantNewsPk

instant.com.pk Coronavirus outbreak would have caused Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom to suspend marriage in Japan in June- Entertain… https://t.co/d016aeAvfu 11 hours ago

thandojo

Hans Solo Katy Perry 'postpones her June wedding in Japan to Orlando Bloom due to #coronavirus fears'... after revealing she… https://t.co/EsMNYwuLUJ 12 hours ago

10Daily

10 daily Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom will have to wait a little longer to say "I do" after the singer revealed they've been… https://t.co/607pfdDhyJ 12 hours ago

wiki_india

Wiki India Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom postpone Japan wedding amid coronavirus outbreak – hollywood https://t.co/VW47oP5ryc https://t.co/4xgBKfcwUU 13 hours ago


Katy Perry & Ariana Grande React To Coronavirus Spread [Video]Katy Perry & Ariana Grande React To Coronavirus Spread

Coronavirus is trying to ruin Katy Perry’s big day. Pete Davidson reveals who made him famous. Plus - We know how Ariana Grande washes her hands.

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 02:03Published

Katy Perry Reportedly Postponed Wedding Due to Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]Katy Perry Reportedly Postponed Wedding Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Katy Perry Reportedly Postponed Wedding Due to Coronavirus Outbreak The singer and her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, were reportedly scheduled to tie the knot in Japan this summer. According to 'People,..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:12Published

