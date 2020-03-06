Global  

19 Cruise Ship Crew Members, 2 Passengers Test Positive For Coronavirus

Vice President Mike Pence confirmed Friday that 19 crew members and two passengers aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship have tested positive for coronavirus.
21 people on Grand Princess cruise ship held off California coast test positive for coronavirus

Vice President Mike Pence said in a press conference Friday afternoon, 21 people on the Grand...
21 Test Positive For Coronavirus On Cruise Ship Off California Coast

Passengers in limbo on the ship will be brought ashore to a military base and quarantined as...
Recent related videos from verified sources

Raw Video: Vice President Pence Announces Coronavirus Infections On Cruise Ship Off California [Video]Raw Video: Vice President Pence Announces Coronavirus Infections On Cruise Ship Off California

Passengers and crew members aboard the Grand Princess, which has been in a holding pattern in the Pacific Ocean off San Francisco for nearly two days, have tested positive for the coronavirus and will..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:52Published

Life in limbo aboard the Grand Princess [Video]Life in limbo aboard the Grand Princess

Kathleen Reid, a passenger aboard the Grand Princess, which is ordered to remain off the coast of San Francisco and may have passengers with coronavirus, details life on the vessel, but says 'nobody..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:41Published

