19 Cruise Ship Crew Members, 2 Passengers Test Positive For Coronavirus now < > Embed Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 00:50s - Published 19 Cruise Ship Crew Members, 2 Passengers Test Positive For Coronavirus Vice President Mike Pence confirmed Friday that 19 crew members and two passengers aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship have tested positive for coronavirus.

