Community-spread coronavirus case confirmed in Pinal County

CORONAVIRUS CASE IN ARIZONA --THE SAME DAY AS THIRD CHILD --HAS DIED OF THE FLU.GOOD EVENING AND THANK YOU FORJOINING US -- I'M SHAWNDREATHOMAS.

PAT AND VALERIE HAVETHE NIGHT OFF.THE STATE'S THIRD COVID-19CASE -- IS IN PINAL COUNTY.THE ARIZONA DEPARTMENT OFHEALTH SAYS THE PATIENT IS AWOMAN IN HER 40S.

NINE ON YOURSIDES TAJA DAVIS IS HERE WITHMORE ON WHAT THEY'RE SAYING.TAJA?SHAWNDREA, AS YOU MENTIONED --THIS IS THE THIRD CASE TESTINGPOSITIVE IN ARIZONA... THEFIRST -- IN PINAL COUNTY.STATE OFFICIALS SAY THE WOMAN-- IS A HEALTH CARE WORKER.SHE IS STABLE IN A MARICOPACOUNTY HOSPITAL.

WHAT'SINTERESTING IS THAT THIS WOMANIS NOT KNOWN TO HAVE COME INCONTACT WITH ANY CONFIRMEDCORONAVIRUS CASES... AND SHEHASN'T TRAVELED TO ANY AREASWHERE IT IS SPREADING ORCONSIDERED HIGH- RISK.

BECAUSEOF THIS -- PUBLIC HEALTHOFFICIALS ARE TREATING THISCASE AS ITS FIRST INSTANCE OFCOMMUNITY SPREAD IN ARIZONA.CARA CHRIST, DIRECTOR, AZDHS"COMMUNITY SPREAD REFERS TOTHE SPREAD OF AN ILLNESS FORWHICH THE SOURCE OF INFECTIONIS UNKNOWN.

WE'RE EXPECTING TOSEE MORE COMMUNITY SPREAD INARIZONA, WHICH IS WHY IT'S SOCRITICAL THAT ARIZONANS FOLLOWOUR PREVENTION GUIDELINES."//BUTT// DR. REBECCASUNENSHINE, MARICOPA COUNTYDEPT.

OF PUBLIC HEALTH "ALLSIGNS ARE POINTING TO THISDISEASE ACTING A LOT LIKE FLUIN OUR COMMUNITY.

THE ONLYDIFFERENCE, IS ITS A LITTLEMORE CONTAGIOUS THAN THE FLUAND WE DON'T HAVE A TREATMENTOR A VACCINE." THERE ARE TWOOTHER PATIENTS IN MARICOPACOUNTY WHO TESTED POSITIVE FORTHE CORONAVIRUS IN WEEKSPRIOR.

ONE IS TRAVEL- RELATEDAND THE OTHER -- PERSON-TO-PERSON.

FOR THE LATESTGUIDELINES SET IN PLACE BY THESTATE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTHSERVICE -- VISIT OUR WEBSITE.TAJA DAVIS, KGUN9OYS.