Coronavirus Cleaners

From our area weighs in after the e-p-a releases a list of products to use against coronavirus.

News 12's robyn estabrook has the details.

At the cleaning section of the store, there are lots of products to choose.

The epa recently listed several one like bleach, peroxide and clorox, that can be used against coronavirus.

Utc microbiology professor dr. henry spratt says it is not complete.

Dr. henry spratt/ utc microbiology professor "it doesn't tell you what the active ingredient is in those disinfectant.

Some of them is obvious if it said bleach, then you know hypochlorous acid is bleach or if it is peroxide it is hydrogen peroxide."

He says in other cases, it wasn't listed.

"the other big category would probably be included in those are called.

And they are in everything, they are in hand soap."

He says sometimes people don't properly clean.

"you are suppose to leave the surface wet for a minute to a minute and a half and that is a long time.

If it dries out in that period of time that may not be effective you may need to add some more to it.

But that means that the area you are disinfecting has to stay wet for that time."

If you don't follow the manufacturers' directions... "you may not properly kill the agens you are targeting.

So for viruses, the covid-19 virus you really do want to make sure you are following those directions."

When using disinfectants, experts recommend you be careful and wash your hands.

In hamilton county, robyn estabrook, news 12 now.

Now, from the epb fiberoptics weather center, your storm