Coronavirus Update: 21 Passengers, Crew Members Aboard Cruise Ship Test Positive For Virus

Coronavirus Update: 21 Passengers, Crew Members Aboard Cruise Ship Test Positive For Virus

Coronavirus Update: 21 Passengers, Crew Members Aboard Cruise Ship Test Positive For Virus

Nearly 3,500 people are trapped on board a cruise ship due to coronavirus concerns.

Twenty-one people tested positive for the virus so far; CBSN New York's Jessica Moore reports.
Coronavirus: 21 people on cruise ship test positive to covid-19

US vice president Mike Pence says 21 aboard a cruise ship off California have tested positive for coronavirus.
Cruise passengers off California await virus test results

Coronavirus test results were expected Friday for some passengers and crew
All Passengers Aboard Grand Princess Cruise Ship to Be Tested for Coronavirus

More testing has been ordered on a cruise ship contaminated with coronavirus now sailing off the Northern California coast.

More testing has been ordered on a cruise ship contaminated with coronavirus now sailing off the Northern California coast. Andria Borba reports. (3-6-20)

CPS Worker Tests Positive For COVID-19: Full News Conference [Video]CPS Worker Tests Positive For COVID-19: Full News Conference

A woman who works closely with "medically fragile" special needs students at a Chicago Public School has tested positive for the coronavirus. She had recently traveled on the Grand Princess cruise..

