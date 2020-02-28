Global  

Mark Meadows Replaces Mick Mulvaney As Chief Of Staff

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:24s
Mark Meadows Replaces Mick Mulvaney As Chief Of StaffPresident Donald Trump just named Mark Meadows as his new Chief of Staff.
0
Recent related news from verified sources

Donald Trump names Mark Meadows as new chief of staff after ousting Mick Mulvaney


Telegraph.co.uk - Also reported by FOXNews.com, CBC.ca, Seattle Times, NYTimes.com, Mediaite, Newsy


Trump abruptly replaces acting chief of staff Mulvaney with North Carolina lawmaker

President Donald Trump parted ways on Friday with acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and...
Reuters - Also reported by USATODAY.com, CBC.ca



Early2Rise2

Daisy Chain RT @HoarseWisperer: Mick Mulvaney bites the dust. The equally terrible Mark Meadows replaces him. https://t.co/DuCpbfRSvl 1 minute ago

RVnGrammy

Carol Dahlberg RT @AprilDRyan: It’s fire me Friday! Trump replaces Mick Mulvaney with Mark Meadows as chief of staff https://t.co/a6miHULDMl 2 minutes ago

radiofilipino

radio filipino usa Trump replaces Mick Mulvaney with Mark Meadows as chief of staff https://t.co/DKWZNauUBE via @YouTube 3 minutes ago

girlzinger

girlzinger RT @jaketapper: Trump replaces Mick Mulvaney with Mark Meadows as chief of staff - CNNPolitics https://t.co/7QEbEZPqQV 4 minutes ago

Tantriclover

Tantric Treasures Trump replaces Mick Mulvaney with Mark Meadows as chief of staff https://t.co/NKbAiD2301 #SmartNews 5 minutes ago

hypervocal

hypervocal Trump replaces Mick Mulvaney with Mark Meadows as chief of staff https://t.co/oxhUUxrkyo https://t.co/nU7EMlXxiU 6 minutes ago

DietColaNation

DCN News 🌐 #Trump replaces Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney with staunch ally Mark Meadows https://t.co/Svqv2O2gHp 7 minutes ago

50smag

PEARL RT @TrueFactsStated: Trump replaces Mick Mulvaney with Mark Meadows as chief of staff - CNNPolitics https://t.co/RxmceAtlRc 7 minutes ago


President Trump Names U.S. Rep. Mark Meadows Next Chief Of Staff [Video]President Trump Names U.S. Rep. Mark Meadows Next Chief Of Staff

The president thanked Mick Mulvaney for &quot;having served the Administration so well.&quot;

Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:26

Trump Wants To Cut The Corporate Tax Rate [Video]Trump Wants To Cut The Corporate Tax Rate

On Friday, a top administration official said President Donald Trump wants to cut the corporate tax rate again. Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney says Trump plans to cut it from 21% to..

Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:27

