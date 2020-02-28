Mark Meadows Replaces Mick Mulvaney As Chief Of Staff 19 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:24s - Published President Donald Trump just named Mark Meadows as his new Chief of Staff. President Donald Trump just named Mark Meadows as his new Chief of Staff.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Daisy Chain RT @HoarseWisperer: Mick Mulvaney bites the dust. The equally terrible Mark Meadows replaces him. https://t.co/DuCpbfRSvl 1 minute ago Carol Dahlberg RT @AprilDRyan: It’s fire me Friday! Trump replaces Mick Mulvaney with Mark Meadows as chief of staff https://t.co/a6miHULDMl 2 minutes ago radio filipino usa Trump replaces Mick Mulvaney with Mark Meadows as chief of staff https://t.co/DKWZNauUBE via @YouTube 3 minutes ago girlzinger RT @jaketapper: Trump replaces Mick Mulvaney with Mark Meadows as chief of staff - CNNPolitics https://t.co/7QEbEZPqQV 4 minutes ago Tantric Treasures Trump replaces Mick Mulvaney with Mark Meadows as chief of staff https://t.co/NKbAiD2301 #SmartNews 5 minutes ago hypervocal Trump replaces Mick Mulvaney with Mark Meadows as chief of staff https://t.co/oxhUUxrkyo https://t.co/nU7EMlXxiU 6 minutes ago DCN News 🌐 #Trump replaces Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney with staunch ally Mark Meadows https://t.co/Svqv2O2gHp 7 minutes ago PEARL RT @TrueFactsStated: Trump replaces Mick Mulvaney with Mark Meadows as chief of staff - CNNPolitics https://t.co/RxmceAtlRc 7 minutes ago