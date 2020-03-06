Global  

Oxford Street in London partially closed due to shop blaze

Oxford Street in London partially closed due to shop blaze

Oxford Street in London partially closed due to shop blaze

A fire at a shop in central London has left Oxford Street partially closed on Saturday (March 7th).

The blaze broke out at the Colour London souvenir store on the corner of Gilbert Street on Friday (March 6th) evening.

About 70 firefighters and 10 appliances from the surrounding area have been working to keep the fire under control, according to the London Fire Brigade.
London fire: Oxford Street partially closed by shop blaze

Oxford Street is partially closed as fire crews tackle a blaze at a shop in central London.
Oxford Street fire: Dozens of firefighters called to blaze at gift shop in busy area of London


dan63uk

Dan Williams 👫🇬🇧🇧🇪🎸🇮🇱🇺🇸✒️🏴FBPE blocked BBC News - London fire: Oxford Street partially closed by shop blaze https://t.co/GHygad27Z2 Was the brothel upstairs saved? 6 minutes ago

ppjkis

phil London fire: Oxford Street partially closed by shop blaze. It will be reopened by now & it was at the Mayfair end o… https://t.co/qmN6YplEbd 8 minutes ago

Bishopsring

June Bull London fire: Oxford Street partially closed by shop blaze https://t.co/KWlfXskA7p 24 minutes ago

rosioruvioleta

Violeta Rosioru London fire: Oxford Street partially closed by shop blaze https://t.co/a4FfGB90Sv 36 minutes ago

rudyaz53

Rudy AZ London fire: Oxford Street partially closed by shop blaze https://t.co/bLbNcSP8hQ 1 hour ago

housely

Yvonne Corry London fire: Oxford Street partially closed by shop blaze https://t.co/ApppRb7dLX 1 hour ago

HaworthF

Fergus Haworth London fire: Oxford Street partially closed by shop blaze https://t.co/l4rrGsLHKv 1 hour ago

KLOPPeraJ

Jenny RT @mdpepperart: BBC News - London fire: Oxford Street partially closed by shop blaze Oxford St is one of Britain's premier streets....un… 1 hour ago

