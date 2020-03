Troops sent to the San Diego border over asylum policy

STARTING TODAY.

MORE THAN AHUNDRED U-S TROOPS WILL BESTATIONED AT OUR SOUTHERNBORDERS.THIS COMES AS A CURRENTIMMIGRATION AND ASYLUM POLICY ISBEING DEBATED IN COURT10NEWS REPORTER NATAY HOLMESJOINS US LIVE FROM THE SANYSIDRO PORT OF ENTRY.NATAY.

80 OF THE 100 TROOPS WILLBE STAYING AT THIS LOCATION.LIVE:THOSE SERVICE MEMBERS WILL BESUPPORTING U-S CUSTOMS ABORDER PROTECTION.

WITH MILITARYPOLICE, ENGINEER ANDAVIATION SUPPORTBUT NOT EVERYONE AGREES WITH THENEED FOR MORE HE4:05:12 "IT DOESN'T CORRESPONDTOTHE RELATIONSHIPS BETWEEN SANDIEGO AND TIJUANA AND THE US ANDMEXICO BUT THIS IS WHAT DONALDTRUMP WANTS IN ORDER TO THROWESSENTIALLY RED MEAT TO HISFOLLOWERS.":THAT WAS PEDRO RIOS, DIRECTOR OFAMERICAN FRIENDS SERVICECOMMITTEE.

AN IMMIGRATION RIGHTSORGANIZATION.THE DECISION TO DEPLOY THETROOPS COMES AS THE SUPRME COURTWEIGHS A DECISION ON THE TRUMPADMINISTRATION'S "REMAIN INMEXICO" POLICY.IT REQUIRES MIGRANTS TO STAY INMEXICO UNTIL THEIR ASYLUMCOURT DATE.IF BLOCKED, OFFICIALS FEAR THELARGE CROWDS OF MIGRANTS WILLRUSH THE BORDER.BACK IN 2018.

TROOPS WERE SENTTO THE SAN YSIDRO PORT OF ENTRYBORDER.IN A STATEMENT TO 10NEWS.

ANOFFICIAL WITH CBP SAYS IN PART.."BASED ON THE PENDING MIGRANTPROTECTION PROTOCOLSDECISION, CONTINUED CONCERN OFLARGE GROUPS ATTEMPTING TOFORCIBLY ENTER THROUGH THE SANYSIDRO PORT OFENTRY..AND COVID-19 CONTAINMENT ANDMIGRATION CONCERNS.

CBPHAS ACTIVATED THE CRISISRESPONSE FORCE"ACCORDING TO THE DEPARTMENT OFDEFENSE- THE TROOPS WILL BEHERE FOR AT LEAST TWO WEEKS.THEY ARE ORIGINALLY BASED INLOUISIANA AND WILL BE HERE ICALIFORNIA AND TEXAS.LIVE AT SAN YSIDRO PORT OF ENTNH 10NEWSCORONAVIRUS DEATHS ARE NOW AT17- NATIONWIDE