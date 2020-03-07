Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Katy Perry to play first show since pregnancy at Twenty20 final

Katy Perry to play first show since pregnancy at Twenty20 final

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:00s - Published < > Embed
Katy Perry to play first show since pregnancy at Twenty20 final

Katy Perry to play first show since pregnancy at Twenty20 final

Pop star Katy Perry on Saturday had a look round the Melbourne Cricket Ground, where she will give her first performance since announcing her pregnancy.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Regicity74

Inácio evo snowden greenwald intercept da vida RT @ReutersBrasil: Katy Perry to play first show since pregnancy at Twenty20 final https://t.co/Df79I32C23 https://t.co/gv3tb4Dhzu 3 hours ago

ReutersBrasil

Reuters Brasil Katy Perry to play first show since pregnancy at Twenty20 final https://t.co/Df79I32C23 https://t.co/gv3tb4Dhzu 3 hours ago

BiquiniTops

Bikini Tops Katy Perry to play first show since pregnancy at Twenty20 final https://t.co/50OLvWDjd5 https://t.co/HHHNseJpLy https://t.co/4nNXgAEhTD 3 hours ago

MaxOverdriveTV

Maximus Overdrive TV Katy Perry to play first show since pregnancy at Twenty20 final https://t.co/QY1M41Ib7u 3 hours ago

brandonpromo

Brandon Thompson Katy Perry to play first show since pregnancy at Twenty20 final https://t.co/F30sLmdhd1 #entertainment #reuters… https://t.co/iiRGQbFjhf 6 hours ago

Funsandfacts1

Funsandfacts Katy Perry to play first show since pregnancy at Twenty20 final https://t.co/HlU683trRF 6 hours ago

HalLeonardCorp

Hal Leonard RT @SheetMusicDir: Available to play here first! Download the #sheetmusic for Katy Perry's stunning new wedding-themed ballad #NeverWornWhi… 2 days ago

SheetMusicDir

Sheet Music Direct Available to play here first! Download the #sheetmusic for Katy Perry's stunning new wedding-themed ballad… https://t.co/siwlcaYldu 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.