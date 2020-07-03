brett sports 3-7-20

Final game of the regular season c1 3 of its biggest contributors..

This morning coach calipari announced that ashton hagans wouldn't suit up against florida due to personal reasons.

So a lot of work needed from the rest of the team.

And after the start the cats had..

It didn't look like they'd get much going.

Florida was in full control..

The layup here with just over 11 minutes to play puts the gators up 18 points.

But here comes kentucky..

And nick richards for that matter..

Tyrese maxey lobs it to richards for the slam and a bit of life injected into the u-k bench.

Cats clawing back into it..

It's johnny juzang in the corner and he buries the three and the deficit is now only 10.

Nick richards had only 2 first half points..

He goes off for 17 in the second half..

And this baseline jumper makes it a three point ballgame.

Keion brooks junior on the drive into the lane..

Pump fakes and hits the shot and look at that..

U-k is down just one point..

Haven't led at any point in the game.

Brooks on the drive..

Misses but e-j montogmery is there for the putback..

But it's waved off for goaltending..

Wait a second..

The replay shos the ball cleared the rim so it's overturned and for the first time in nearly 40 minutes of play..

U-k has a lead.

Last second deep ball by florida rattles out and the cats steal the victory in gainesville..

71 to 70 the final.

Win number 25 on the season for the cats.

we'll look ahead to the men's s-e-c tournament tonight at 11.

Speaking of the s- e-c tourney..

Fresh off last night's 21 point victory over tennessee..

The u-k women's team will face mississippi state in the semi- finals over in south carolina.

The bulldogs are the defending s-e-c champs and second seeded team however u-k got the better of the dogs last month.

U-k set a school record for 3 pointers hit in an s- e-c tourney game on friday night..

They'll look to stay lights out from beyond the arc..

Tip off is set for 7:30 on e-s-p-n u.

to high school hoops now..

Lexington catholic and scott county c1 3 went head to head for the 11th region championship..

.

Tight ball game..chase grigsby from outside..

Gives the cardinals a 3 point lead.

Next possession down for scott county..

Aaron leake from up top..

Gives the cards a four-point lead.

Knights hanging on..ben johnson..drives..spi ns..

And gets the lay up to go.

But it's the cards that hang on for the victory..

65 to 62..

Back to back regional titles.

We'll have more from the region title game tonight at 11.

let's stay on the college basketball hardwood..

... let's stay on the college basketball hardwood..

First action of postseason hoops for georgetown college this afternoon..

And it starts with an exclamation point..

The top seeded tigers top life university 77 to 51 out at bowling green and what a game it was for the m-s-c player of the year chris coffey..

Leading all scorers with 20 points to go along with his 16 rebounds.

Tigers move on to the semifinal round for a matchup with shawnee state..

Set for tomorrow evening in bowling green.

we end on the diamond where u-k softball hosting its home opener..

This u-k fan just wants grandma to clap along.

Very first inning..

Cats in a hole..

Texas a & m add a run with the grounder back up the middle but check out the gun by tatum spangler..

She nabs the runner at home so a great outfield assist.

And meghan schorman escapes the inning with the backwards k..

Cats trail by a pair of runs after the top of the first.

Bottom of the frame now..

Kayla kowalik got hit to start the inning..

She shakes it off quickly and is off to the races picking up the stolen base..

Better yet getting into scoring position.

Insert rylea smith..

A screaming line drive back up the middle and that plates kowalik to get the cats on the board..

Comeback cats all around today..

U-k was down 7 runs halfway through the game..

They roar back for their seventh straight win..

11 to 9 the final at john cropp stadium.

The series continues tomorrow evening under the lights..

First pitch is at 7 p-m.

Final