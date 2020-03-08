Global  

Digital humans that look just like us | Doug Roble

In an astonishing talk and tech demo, software researcher Doug Roble debuts "DigiDoug": a real-time, 3-D, digital rendering of his likeness that's accurate down to the scale of pores and wrinkles.

Powered by an inertial motion capture suit, deep neural networks and enormous amounts of data, DigiDoug renders the real Doug's emotions (and even how his blood flows and eyelashes move) in striking detail.

Learn more about how this exciting tech was built -- and its applications in movies, virtual assistants and beyond.
