HS BB 3RD REGION SEMIFINALS: Owensboro and Owensboro Catholic To Square Off:

Down in the bluegrass state..

Owensboro catholic takes on mclean county in the 3rd region semis.

Early going..

Brian griffith kicks to drew hartz who spots up from the wing... cash.

Catholic up ?2.

Back comes mclean county... brady dame fires down low to jacob clark..

Count it and a foul.

Cougars climbing back in it.

Aces having none of it.

Griffith keeps finding the right man.

Luke scales drains the triple.

Aces up 1?9.

Mclean county still trying to hang around..

Zach mimms to logan patterson..

Bucket..

And the band aid.

But the aces are just too much.

Griffith to gi webb... dunk time.

Owensboro catholic wins 5?40.

On the opposite side of the bracket..

Owensboro battles muhlenberg county.

First quarter..

Nash devine goes to work and pulls up for the jumper..

Bottoms. mustangs strike first.

Here comes owensboro.

Issac humphrey finds gavin wimsatt down low for the bucket.

We're all tied up.

Now the home team gets it going from deep.

Amari wales pulls up for the trey... nothing but nylon.

Devils add on.

And now they get defensive.

Wimsatt with the big time rejection.

And shortly after..

Kenyata carbon pulls up for the three.

Down the hatch it goes.

Red devils win 5?45.

And will take on catholic on tuesday at 7 for all the marbles.