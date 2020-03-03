Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > HS BB 3RD REGION SEMIFINALS: Owensboro and Owensboro Catholic To Square Off:

HS BB 3RD REGION SEMIFINALS: Owensboro and Owensboro Catholic To Square Off:

Video Credit: WEVV - Published < > Embed
HS BB 3RD REGION SEMIFINALS: Owensboro and Owensboro Catholic To Square Off:HS BB 3RD REGION SEMIFINALS: Owensboro and Owensboro Catholic To Square Off:
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

HS BB 3RD REGION SEMIFINALS: Owensboro and Owensboro Catholic To Square Off:

Down in the bluegrass state..

Owensboro catholic takes on mclean county in the 3rd region semis.

Early going..

Brian griffith kicks to drew hartz who spots up from the wing... cash.

Catholic up ?2.

Back comes mclean county... brady dame fires down low to jacob clark..

Count it and a foul.

Cougars climbing back in it.

Aces having none of it.

Griffith keeps finding the right man.

Luke scales drains the triple.

Aces up 1?9.

Mclean county still trying to hang around..

Zach mimms to logan patterson..

Bucket..

And the band aid.

But the aces are just too much.

Griffith to gi webb... dunk time.

Owensboro catholic wins 5?40.

On the opposite side of the bracket..

Owensboro battles muhlenberg county.

First quarter..

Nash devine goes to work and pulls up for the jumper..

Bottoms. mustangs strike first.

Here comes owensboro.

Issac humphrey finds gavin wimsatt down low for the bucket.

We're all tied up.

Now the home team gets it going from deep.

Amari wales pulls up for the trey... nothing but nylon.

Devils add on.

And now they get defensive.

Wimsatt with the big time rejection.

And shortly after..

Kenyata carbon pulls up for the three.

Down the hatch it goes.

Red devils win 5?45.

And will take on catholic on tuesday at 7 for all the marbles.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

JosephRussellMI

Joseph Russell Boys' 3rd Region Tournament semifinals: Final — Owensboro Catholic 57, McLean County 40. 6 hours ago

JosephRussellMI

Joseph Russell Boys' 3rd Region Tournament semifinals: End of 3rd quarter — Owensboro Catholic 37, McLean County 23. 7 hours ago

aaronhancock14

Aaron Hancock Owensboro Catholic girls leading McLean in the 3rd region semifinals.... https://t.co/k9dwubATxv 7 hours ago

JosephRussellMI

Joseph Russell Boys' 3rd Region Tournament semifinals: Halftime — Owensboro Catholic 26, McLean County 17. 7 hours ago

JosephRussellMI

Joseph Russell Boys' 3rd Region Tournament semifinals: End of 1st quarter — Owensboro Catholic 19, McLean County 11. 7 hours ago

OwensboroSports

The Owensboro Times Sports Boys' 3rd Region semifinals set to tip off shortly. Updates coming from game both games. Semifinal 1 - 6 p.m. Owen… https://t.co/4ukeRltyRt 8 hours ago

ladymustang123

MCHS LADY MUSTANG BB RT @mcmustanghoops: 🚨3rd Region Semifinals 🆚Owensboro High School 🗓March 7 ⏰7:45 📍@OboroSportCtr 📻105.5 🎙@johnrkirtley @CoachSharp 📻@H… 10 hours ago

mcmustanghoops

Mustang Basketball 🚨3rd Region Semifinals 🆚Owensboro High School 🗓March 7 ⏰7:45 📍@OboroSportCtr 📻105.5 🎙@johnrkirtley @CoachSharp… https://t.co/8xBrSqeyuf 15 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

2020 3rd Region Quarterfinals: Owensboro Catholic & McLean County Advance To Semifinals [Video]2020 3rd Region Quarterfinals: Owensboro Catholic & McLean County Advance To Semifinals

2020 3rd Region Quarterfinals: Owensboro Catholic & McLean County Advance To Semifinals

Credit: WEVVPublished

2020 3rd Region GBB Quarterfinals: Owensboro Catholic Advances To Semifinals [Video]2020 3rd Region GBB Quarterfinals: Owensboro Catholic Advances To Semifinals

2020 3rd Region GBB Quarterfinals: Owensboro Catholic Advances To Semifinals

Credit: WEVVPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.