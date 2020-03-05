Global  

Daylight Saving Time

Get ready to feel a little more tired tomorrow morning.

Officially at 2 a.m., most of the u.s. does the "spring forward" one hour into daylight saving time.

While the time instantly jumps ahead, it can often take our body clocks longer to adjust.

Factoring-in the new work week after the time change...only adds to the challenge.

Experts say the beginning of daylight saving time is a good time to reset sleep habits, to try to get a recommended seven



