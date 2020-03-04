Global  

Trolls World Tour with Justin Timberlake - Official Trailer 3

Check out the official trailer 3 for Trolls World Tour starring Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Rachel Bloom, James Corden, Jamie Dornan, Kelly Clarkson, Ozzy Osbourne, Mary J.

Blige, Icona Pop, George Clinton and Sam Rockwell!

Release Date: April 17, 2020 Trolls World Tour is a computer-animated musical comedy movie produced by DreamWorks Animation and distributed by Universal Pictures.

It is the sequel to the 2016 film Trolls, directed by Walt Dohrn with co-direction by David P.

Smith, produced by Gina Shay, and will feature an ensemble voice cast including Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Rachel Bloom, James Corden, Jamie Dornan, Kelly Clarkson, Ozzy Osbourne, and Sam Rockwell.

The film is set for release in the United States on April 17, 2020.
emixuwu

em 🤡 Aight who wants to go see trolls world tour with me 49 minutes ago

herringbonelife

The Herringbone Life RT @Skyhousemusic: SZA And Justin Timberlake Bring Love To The Dance Floor With New Single "The Other Side" https://t.co/t7idFi998W via @vi… 1 hour ago

Skyhousemusic

Skyhousemusic SZA And Justin Timberlake Bring Love To The Dance Floor With New Single "The Other Side" https://t.co/t7idFi998W via @vibemagazine 1 hour ago

brianofthewoods

Brian RT @jakewmosher: Shoutout to @zackhohenstein1 and @brianofthewoods for going to the theater with me to see the Trolls: World Tour trailer.… 10 hours ago

jakewmosher

Jake Mosher Shoutout to @zackhohenstein1 and @brianofthewoods for going to the theater with me to see the Trolls: World Tour t… https://t.co/HMS3zXHiL4 10 hours ago

theJacko

Estelle Petty Honest question: do any of you with kids love them a little less when they drag you to a terrible movie? Because I… https://t.co/yhruaH4z7Y 13 hours ago

OnlyHitNP

OnlyHitNP Currently: The Other Side (from Trolls World Tour) by SZA, Justin Timberlake Listen on all your devices with TuneIn… https://t.co/poF9k31qOn 15 hours ago

prettypinkviper

rockstar nerd Who wants to go see Trolls World Tour with me? 15 hours ago


TROLLS WORLD TOUR [Video]TROLLS WORLD TOUR

Let's watch the latest movie trailer of TROLLS WORLD TOUR aka Trolls 2 – In theaters April 2020 Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake return in an all-star sequel to DreamWorks Animation’s 2016..

TROLLS 2 World Tour Movie Song - Lyric Video - “The Other Side” - Justin Timberlake and SZA [Video]TROLLS 2 World Tour Movie Song - Lyric Video - “The Other Side” - Justin Timberlake and SZA

TROLLS 2 World Tour Movie Song – Lyric Video - “The Other Side” - Justin Timberlake and SZA

