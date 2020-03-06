Coronavirus Cases In N.Y. State Surpass 100

Global  

The coronavirus outbreak continues to spread.

There are now 105 cases across New York, including a new case in New York City and the first case in Suffolk County.

CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports
