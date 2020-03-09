New Coronavirus cases found in Vietnamese city where USS Roosevelt is docked 3 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 02:46s - Published New Coronavirus cases found in Vietnamese city where USS Roosevelt is docked. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend New Coronavirus cases found in Vietnamese city where USS Roosevelt is docked THE COUNTRY'S POPULATION WILL BESLOWED TO SLOW THE SPREAD.IN VIETNAM, THERE WERE CASESFOUND IN THE PORT WHERE THETHEODORE ROOSEVELT IS DOCKEDRIGHT NOW.RINA NAKANO REPORTS.ARE ANY OF OUR SERVICEMEN OWOMEN IN DANGER.





You Might Like

Tweets about this Drum Point @IndoPac_Info ...care to venture any thoughts? At the March 5 time frame, I thought it was very risky but assumed… https://t.co/Pu4wNe5NuH 3 hours ago havu RT @FrisoDubbelboer: The carrier recently completed a five-day visit to the Vietnamese city of Danang March 9: "The new cases bring the tot… 3 days ago Friso Dubbelboer The carrier recently completed a five-day visit to the Vietnamese city of Danang March 9: "The new cases bring the… https://t.co/wHjAmvElf9 4 days ago CTLau @WSJ It would be interesting to trace the tracking of the virus, where it was from... https://t.co/yKyvDlR65j https://t.co/mqm9uPDqFt 5 days ago Ratburger USS Theodore Roosevelt becomes first Navy Plague Ship - https://t.co/76x4B5WVGq Apparently associated with a visit… https://t.co/8QFxklxpZx 5 days ago MoonWatcher @FirstSquawk So Vietnam has no new cases until the carrier docks? Is this a military exercise? https://t.co/3gKmgXEJGg 5 days ago @Aussies4Refugees #FREEAssange RT @GraffitiExpert: “The country went 22 days with no new infections, but on Friday [6 March], Vietnamese health officials discovered nine… 5 days ago Megan #FREEAssange “The country went 22 days with no new infections, but on Friday [6 March], Vietnamese health officials discovered n… https://t.co/UIQbN3Z50c 6 days ago