Hundreds march at Turner Park for Omaha Women's Day March AGES ANDBACKGROUNDSCAME TOGETHERFOR THE OMAHAWOMEN'S MARCHON SUNDAY ---SYDNEY GRAY ----HAS THE ACTIONFROM TURNERPARK ...WHERE SO MANYWOMEN THINKMARCHING IS STILLIMPORTANT TODAY..:31:38:16-:31:52:15 "IFEEL LIKE HEAVENHAS SMILED ON US-- IN THIS MOMENTI'M SO SUPERCHARGEDBECAUSE I SEEWOMEN, I SEEGIRLS, I SEE BOYS ISEE MEN ALLSTANDING INSOLIDARITY FORWOMEN'S RIGHTSAND THERE'S NOGREATERFEELING."WITH THE SUNSHINING ...AND SPIRITS HIGH...HUNDREDS CAMEOUT TO SHOWTHEIR SUPPORTFOR ALL WOMEN,ON INTERNATIONALWOMEN'S DAY.:30:08:19-:30:16:00"IT'S OUT IN THEOPEN FOR PEOPLETO SEE, WE'RE NOTGOING TO BESILENCED, WE'RENOT GOING TO BEPUT IN THECLOSET, WE'RENOT GOING TO BEHIDDEN IT HAS TOBE A PUBLICEFFORT.":35:26:20-35:34:18 "IFEEL VERYEMPOWERED, I'VENEVER DONE AWOMEN'S MARCHBEFORE SOSEEING US ALLCOME TOGETHERAND CONGREGATEFOR A GOODCAUSE REALLYMADE MY HEARTWARM."WOMEN, MEN ANDCHILDREN HEARDFROM SEVERALSPEAKERS BEFOREMARCHING.THIS YEAR'SWOMEN'S MARCHFOCUSED HEAVILYONINCLUSIVENESS.AVALISA GALLO IS ATRANS WOMAN OFCOLOR WHOSHARED HERPERSPECTIVE OFWOMENHOOD.RACHEL FOX'SNONPROFIT ...'YOU GO GIRL'JOINED FORCESWITH PREVIOUSORGANIZERS TOTAKE ON THISYEAR'S MARCH.:32:07:07-:32:17:20"IT'S IMPORTANTTHAT WE SHOWNOT JUST OURSMALL CITY ..BUT THE WORLDTHAT WE ARE HERETO SUPPORTWOMEN ANDWOMEN'S RIGHTS,AND EQUALITY ANDEQUITY."THE WOMEN OFDELTA SIGMATHETA SORORITYINCORPORATEDHAVE SUPPORTEDTHE EVENT FORTHE PAST THREEYEARS.MEMBERS SAYTHEY WANTYOUNG WOMENTO UNDERSTANDTHE IMPORTANCEOF USING THEIRVOICE ..AND VOTING.:38:00:02-:38:10:03"AS DST WAS APART OF THEORIGINAL WOMEN'SSUFFRAGEMOVEMENT THIS ISWHAT WE DO,WE'RE GOING TOCONTINUE TOMARCH AS LONGAS WE'RE ABLE TOAND AS LONG ASWE NEED TO,WHICH MEANSWE'RE GOING TOBE MARCHINGFOREVER."D FOR WOMEN LIKE ANDERSONEARCH .WAYS BEGHTINGNOTTERRONAVIRUS,E FLU, YOUOW IS MINIMALMPARED TO HOW BIG OF AN ISSUEH IMARCH AS LONGAS WE'RE ABLE TOAND AS LONG ASWE NEED TO,WHICH MEANSWE'RE GOING TOBE MARCHINGFOREVER."AND FOR WOMENLIKE ANDERSON,THE MARCH ...WAS TOOIMPORTANT TOMISS..:30:34:23-:30:34:44:10 "AS AWOMAN I WILLALWAYS BEFIGHTING, NOMATTERCORONAVIRUS,THE FLU, YOUKNOW IT'S MINIMALCOMPARED TOHOW BIG OF ANISSUE THIS IS."REPORTING INOMAHA ...SYDNEY GRAY 3NEWS NOW.FOX SAYS SHE'SLOOKINGFORWARD TO NEXTYEAR'S MARCH ...AND CONTINUINGTO CELEBRATEWOMEN ALLMONTH LONG FORWOMEN'S HISTORYMONTH.