Delhi riots: Couple with ISIS link arrested, planned attacks in capital | OneIndia News

Delhi riots: Couple with ISIS link arrested, planned attacks in capital | OneIndia News

Delhi riots: Couple with ISIS link arrested, planned attacks in capital | OneIndia News

ISIS-linked couple arrested for role in Delhi riots; Row over MF Husain paiting Priyanka sold Rana Kapoor; Kerala child contracts coronavirus becoming India's 40th case; Kindergarten classes shut in Bengaluru for 3 days; Markets plunge amid Coronavirus fears; Crude oil falls by 30% as Saudi starts price war with Russia and more news #CoronavirusOutbreak #OilPriceWar
