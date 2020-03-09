'Hundreds line up' at LA Costco as panic buyers get supplies

Global  

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:34s - Published < > Embed
Hundreds of people were seen queuing at a Los Angeles branch of the wholesale retailer Costco on March 8 as panic buyers stock up on supplies.

Footage shows a long line of people with shopping carts throughout the parking lot with others trekking to the back of the queue in the distance.

The filmer explained: "The line at this Costco in Los Angeles snakes all the way around the car park.

"Hundreds are buying essential supplies in a panic.

"Costco has set a limit in this store to two packs of water and toilet tissue per customer.

"Some of those in the line can be seen with masks on."




