Schools Closed Over Coronavirus

As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases grows, more schools and universities are closed across the area.

CBSN New York's John Dias reports.
Coronavirus School Closings: Scarsdale Joins Growing List Of Schools Canceling Their Classes

As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases grows, more schools and universities are closed across...
CBS 2 - Published

As schools around the region make tough calls on coronavirus, Seattle Public Schools announce they will remain open

As school districts and colleges around the region go online-only or close, Washington state’s...
Seattle Times - Published


IndeCardio

Flag Flying Patriot RT @Jerusalem_Post: Schools in #Gaza have been closed over #coronavirus concerns. https://t.co/quHmazPoda 1 minute ago

Jerusalem_Post

The Jerusalem Post Schools in #Gaza have been closed over #coronavirus concerns. https://t.co/quHmazPoda 2 minutes ago

nabakkhan

Naba Khan RT @wamu885: Three D.C. schools are closed today for deep cleaning over concerns related to the spreading novel coronavirus. These are th… 10 minutes ago

wamu885

WAMU 88.5 Three D.C. schools are closed today for deep cleaning over concerns related to the spreading novel coronavirus. T… https://t.co/pKpsNrrusk 17 minutes ago

KeiferMA

M.A. Keifer RT @maustermuhle: BREAK: Three D.C. schools — School Without Walls, D.C. International and Mundo Verde's P Street campus — are closed today… 21 minutes ago

clhvelo

Cynthia, VT Some schools in 2 Vermont districts closed Monday due to coronavirus concerns https://t.co/o4WRG0aQX1 24 minutes ago

BakersRelay

BakersRelay RT @KTLA: Murrieta Valley High School in Murrieta will be closed Monday, and USC will test online classes later this week https://t.co/Zvtv… 28 minutes ago

KTLA

KTLA Murrieta Valley High School in Murrieta will be closed Monday, and USC will test online classes later this week https://t.co/Zvtvt2px0y 29 minutes ago


CORONAVIRUS SCHOOL CLOSING: Coronavirus fears force three San Francisco High Schools To Cancel Classes [Video]CORONAVIRUS SCHOOL CLOSING: Coronavirus fears force three San Francisco High Schools To Cancel Classes

Coronavirus fears force three San Francisco High Schools To Cancel Classes

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:57Published

School districts in NY, CA close over coronavirus fears [Video]School districts in NY, CA close over coronavirus fears

The New York City suburb of Scarsdale closed its public schools after a faculty member tested positive for coronavirus, and more cities are facing similar closures as the number of coronavirus cases in..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:06Published

