Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Jay Inslee > School districts in NY, CA close over coronavirus fears

School districts in NY, CA close over coronavirus fears

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 03:06s - Published < > Embed
School districts in NY, CA close over coronavirus fears

School districts in NY, CA close over coronavirus fears

The New York City suburb of Scarsdale closed its public schools after a faculty member tested positive for coronavirus, and more cities are facing similar closures as the number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. continues to climb.

This report produced by Zachary Goelman.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

School districts in NY, CA close over coronavirus fears

The New York City suburb of Scarsdale awoke Monday (March 9) morning without a public school system after a faculty member at one of the middle schools tested positive for the coronavirus.

The decision to close seven Scarsdale schools comes a day after New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo on Sunday (March 8) announced 16 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the New York total to 105, up from 89 the day before.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) NEW YORK STATE GOVERNOR ANDREW CUOMO, SAYING: "We are trying to contain the spread of the virus." The number of confirmed U.S. cases of coronavirus reached nearly 550 as of Sunday, including 22 deaths.

That's according to state public health authorities and a running national tally kept by the Johns Hopkins University center tracking the outbreak.

The outbreak has killed more than 3,600 globally.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) NEW YORK STATE GOVERNOR ANDREW CUOMO, SAYING: "If somebody is sick, stay home.

If you feel symptoms, stay home." Cuomo encouraged the public to wash their hands with soap and avoid dense subway cars and public events.

He warned that if the virus wasn't contained now, stronger measures may be necessary.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) OREGON STATE GOVERNOR KATE BROWN, SAYING: "I am declaring a state of emergency to ensure that we are able to swiftly deploy the personnel and resources necessary to address coronavirus in Oregon." Also on Sunday, the governor of Oregon declared a state of emergency after learning of seven new positive cases overnight, bringing the state total to 14.

Oregon joined New York, California, and Washington in announcing states of emergency over the illness.

The fifth largest school district in California, outside Sacremento, announced it would close 67 of its schools, serving 63,000 students, for a week after the parent of a student was ordered to self-quarantine by health officials.

And stronger measures are on the minds of governors.

Washington's governor Jay Inslee was asked whether he was considering wide-scale quarantine measures.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) WASHINGTON STATE GOVERNOR JAY INSLEE, SAYING: "We are contemplating some next steps, particularly to protect our vulnerable populations and our nursing homes and like, and we are looking to determine whether mandatory measures are required." As the outbreak spreads, daily life has been increasingly disrupted, with concerts and conferences canceled and universities telling students to stay home and take classes online.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) FORMER FDA COMMISSIONER SCOTT GOTTLEIB, SAYING: "We're past the point of containment.

We have to implement broad mitigation strategies." Scott Gottlieb is a former commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

He told CBS News that a large-scale and economically painful response was in the best interest of public health, but that leaving such decisions up to local authorities is the wrong move.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) FORMER FDA COMMISSIONER SCOTT GOTTLEIB, SAYING: "No state, no city wants to be the first to basically shut down their economy, but that's what's going to need to happen.

States and cities are going to have to act in the interest of the national interest right now to prevent a broader epidemic.

Close businesses, close large gatherings, close theaters, cancel events." Anthony Fauci, the head of infectious diseases at the National Institutes of Health, was asked on Sunday about quarantines in China and Italy.

He told NBC News, "You don't want to alarm people, but given the spread we see, anything is possible, and that's the reason why we've got to be prepared to take whatever action is appropriate to contain and mitigate the outbreak."



Recent related news from verified sources

VP Pence says schools can shut down over coronavirus fears, meaning a China-like loss of production and economic hit coming to America

(Natural News) Vice President Mike Pence turned some heads on Sunday when he told NBC News that...
NaturalNews.com - Published

As Renton school announces closure for coronavirus, Seattle-area parents wonder what’s next

In the absence of an actual case of the coronavirus or infectious disease at a school, which school...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

WJRSRadio

WJRS Radio Coronavirus Cases Increased in KY; School Districts Keeping a Close Watch https://t.co/xLaDmvE5da 3 hours ago

Amandawilder081

Amanda wilder @AlliMechanic_TV Stop putting funding first. It's not a priority. Jeopardize children's lives at what cost? If you… https://t.co/Uy6xwnAzcH 7 hours ago

Andsarcasm2

Shari E @obianuju This is happening all over. WA state is close to passing a new Sex Ed program for all school districts. A… https://t.co/9rQ5s1FATS 2 days ago

66fuzz

Fuzz @mhistorian87 Idk how we’ve let 2 school districts close and not shut them all down. So irresponsible. And as of no… https://t.co/5FGOVG7gbE 3 days ago

tigrajulia

Олена - ילנה - Elena RT @komonews: Two school districts and more than a dozen schools have canceled classes over concerns of coronavirus in Washington. But som… 5 days ago

komonews

KOMO News Two school districts and more than a dozen schools have canceled classes over concerns of coronavirus in Washington… https://t.co/OTr8OysgNx 5 days ago

kvghopper

Lewis Carroll's Acid Trip @trvrb @V2019N But, the US is not going to shut down like China did. Little schools may close by districts like NY… https://t.co/tzQcIWJyGH 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Murrieta Valley High School To Remain Closed While Employee Is Tested For Coronavirus; CSU Long Beach Students Self-Quaratined [Video]Murrieta Valley High School To Remain Closed While Employee Is Tested For Coronavirus; CSU Long Beach Students Self-Quaratined

Murrieta Valley High School in Riverside County was closed Monday after an employee showed possible symptoms of the coronavirus. Meanwhile, ten California State University Long Beach students and two..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:35Published

Schools Closed Over Coronavirus [Video]Schools Closed Over Coronavirus

As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases grows, more schools and universities are closed across the area. CBSN New York's John Dias reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:18Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.