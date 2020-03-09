Global  

Campaign to defend the BBC starts outside New Broadcasting House

Activists gather outside the BBC in London to launch their 'It's Our BBC' campaign.

They posed for cameras outside New Broadcasting House in defence of the broadcaster.

Impersonating Dominic Cummings and Boris Johnson, the activists took part in a game of 'whack a mole'.

