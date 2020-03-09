The new Volkswagen ID.4 Premiere - Geneva 2020

Global  

Volkswagen has previewed the production version of its forthcoming ID 4 by showing the electric crossover in a new pre-launch livery – and has confirmed it will initially be offered with rear-wheel-drive and a range of up to 311 miles.

The electric powered crossover will be a key part of the firm’s electric line-up, joining the ID 3 hatch, when it does on sale in Europe, China and the US in 2021.

VW showed the revised camouflage livery for the machine during a webcast in place of a planned press event at the cancelled Geneva motor show.

The new scheme is a two-tone blue version of the lurid pre-launch wrap used for the ID 3, and clearly shows many of the styling details of the production model.

The webcast was also the first time VW had officially confirmed the model would carry the ID 4 nameplate.
