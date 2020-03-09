Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Streets of Milan are eerily empty amid coronavirus lockdown

Streets of Milan are eerily empty amid coronavirus lockdown

Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 01:46s - Published < > Embed
Streets of Milan are eerily empty amid coronavirus lockdown

Streets of Milan are eerily empty amid coronavirus lockdown

The usually crowded city of Milan is more or less shut down after the government, hoping to stop the spread of coronavirus, imposed a lockdown across several regions in the north of Italy.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Helios

Davide Taviani How the Media can manipulate our fear, a short example. @newyorkpost puts up a video (https://t.co/LuPz7eEFeI) that… https://t.co/bXjRSsK3NH 11 minutes ago

OneNewsBroadcas

OneNewsBroadcas Streets of Milan are eerily empty amidst coronavirus lockdown | New York Post - https://t.co/UJnrTZrRsO 13 minutes ago

UnbFactsOk

UnbFacts Streets of Milan are eerily empty amid coronavirus lockdown https://t.co/mbiiSfuJdH 23 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Juventus down Inter Milan 2-0 in Serie A match played in empty stadium [Video]Juventus down Inter Milan 2-0 in Serie A match played in empty stadium

Juventus down rivals Inter Milan 2-0 in Serie A match played in empty stadium due to coronavirus

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:04Published

Juve to play crunch match against Inter in empty stadium [Video]Juve to play crunch match against Inter in empty stadium

SHOWS: TURIN, ITALY (MARCH 8, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1. ALLIANZ STADIUM BEFORE THE JUVENTUS MATCH AGAINST INTER MILAN 2. VARIOUS OF ENTRANCE FOR HEALTH CHECKS 3. STEWARD AT STADIUM ENTRANCE

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:10Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.