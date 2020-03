Turmoil worsens in Madhya Pradesh: 17 pro-Scindia MLAs fly out | Oneindia News

THE KAMAL NATH-LED CONGRESS GOVERNMENT IN MADHYA PRADESH IS FACING A CRISIS AND PARTY LEADER JYOTIRADITYA SCINDIA SEEMS TO BE AT THE CORE OF THE CRISIS.

THE STOCK MARKETS CRASHED BY 5 PER CENT ON MONDAY ON THE BACK OF RAMPAGING CORONAVIRUS AND PLUNGING CRUDE OIL PRICES.

BSE SENSEX ENDED 1942 POINTS LOWER AT 35,635 WHILE THE NSE NIFTY SETTLED AT 10,451, DOWN 538 POINTS.

QATAR HAS TEMPORARILY BANNED THE ENTRY OF PEOPLE COMING FROM INDIA AND 13 OTHER COUNTRIES IN THE WAKE OF THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK.

UNION HEALTH MINISTER HARSH VARDHAN TODAY CHAIRED A MEETING WITH DELHI CHIEF MINISTER ARVIND KEJRIWAL, LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR ANIL BAIJAL AND TOP OFFICIALS TO TAKE STOCK OF THE PREPAREDNESS TO DEAL WITH THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK.

THE ALLAHABAD HIGH COURT HAS ORDERED LUCKNOW DISTRICT ADMINISTRATION TO REMOVE THE HOARDINGS OF ANTI-CAA PROTESTERS PUT UP ACROSS THE STATE CAPITAL AND ASKED THE AUTHORITIES TO SUBMIT A COMPLIANCE REPORT BY MARCH 16.

