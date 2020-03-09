Global  

Venice streets empty ahead of coronavirus quarantine

A day after Italy's prime minister announced a sweeping coronavirus quarantine, restricting the movements of about a quarter of the country's population, the popular tourist city of Venice was empty.

Venice and Italy’s financial hub Milan are among the places under the quarantine lockdown.
