Royal Family greet high profile Commonwealth service guests

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined the Queen and other senior royals to attend the annual commonwealth service at Westminster Abbey, their last official engagement before stepping back from the role.

Craig David and Anthony Joshua were among the star studded guest list and due to fears surrounding the coronavirus, handshakes were off.

Harry was pictured bumping elbows with Craig David instead while Charles greeted guests with his hands in a 'prayer' gesture.

Report by Barnetth.

