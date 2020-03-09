Global  

Sudan's PM survives assassination attempt after explosion

Sudan's PM survives assassination attempt after explosion

Sudan's PM survives assassination attempt after explosion

Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has survived an assassination attempt.

His convoy was hit by an explosion as it passed through Khartoum.

Report by Barnesj.

Sudan PM Abdalla Hamdok survives assassination attempt

An explosion hit the vehicle in which Abdalla Hamdok was travelling in the capital, Khartoum.
BBC News - Published Also reported by •IndependentSeattle TimesIndiaTimes



