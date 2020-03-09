Global  

Lil Baby Scores First No. 1 Album With 'My Turn' on Billboard 200 | Billboard News

Lil Baby lands his first No.

1 album on the Billboard 200 chart as 'My Turn' debuts atop the tally with the biggest streaming week of 2020 for an album.

Recent related news from verified sources

Lil Baby Hits No. 1 on Artist 100 Chart for First Time, Thanks to ‘My Turn’ Debut

Lil Baby jumps from No. 13 to No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated March 13) to become the...
Billboard.com - Published

Lil Baby Set for First No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 Chart With ‘My Turn’

Lil Baby is on course for his first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart, while Bad Bunny is aiming...
Billboard.com - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Lady Gaga Debuts at No. 5 and Roddy Ricch Remains at No. 1 on 'Billboard' Hot 100 [Video]Lady Gaga Debuts at No. 5 and Roddy Ricch Remains at No. 1 on 'Billboard' Hot 100

Lady Gaga Debuts at No. 5 and Roddy Ricch Remains at No. 1 on 'Billboard' Hot 100 "Stupid Love" became Lady Gaga's 16th top 10 song of her career, while Roddy Ricch's "The Box” will be No. 1 for..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:10Published

Megan Thee Stallion Unveils Debut Album 'Suga' | Billboard News [Video]Megan Thee Stallion Unveils Debut Album 'Suga' | Billboard News

Following a legal battle with her record label, Megan Thee Stallion unveiled her debut album 'Suga' first thing Friday (March 6).

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 01:06Published

