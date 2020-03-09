Philippines: Senators challenge Duterte's US defence withdrawal 38 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:43s - Published Philippines: Senators challenge Duterte's US defence withdrawal Duterte has announced plans to scrap 21-year-old agreement with US amid what critics say is a move closer to China. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Recent related news from verified sources

You Might Like

Tweets about this