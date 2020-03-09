Global  

Leo Varadkar

Irish premier: More than half of the population could contract coronavirus

Irish premier Leo Varadkar has warned that more than half of the population in the Republic of Ireland could contract Covid-19, as the government unveiled a 430 million euro financial aid package.

It comes as the government cancelled all St Patrick's Day parades across the country, including in Dublin.

