Harvey Weinstein Falls, Hits Head At Rikers Island

Harvey Weinstein Falls, Hits Head At Rikers Island

Harvey Weinstein Falls, Hits Head At Rikers Island

Convicted rapists Harvey Weinstein is being treated at Rikers Island infirmary after falling and hitting his head.

CBS2's Maurice DuBois reports.
Harvey Weinstein may have suffered concussion while jailed on Rikers Island: report

Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein has two cellmates on Rikers Island, where he took a bad fall this...
FOXNews.com


Harvey Weinstein to Be Moved to Rikers After 10-Day Stay at Bellevue Hospital

Harvey Weinstein to Be Moved to Rikers After 10-Day Stay at Bellevue HospitalHarvey Weinstein is being moved Thursday to the North Infirmary Command, the medical facility at...
The Wrap



Charly_Fraley

RT @writermelle: HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA! Harvey Weinstein falls and hits head in Rikers. Under treatment for concussion. HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA! . Thes… 4 hours ago

writermelle

Deplorable GenX Hippie HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA! Harvey Weinstein falls and hits head in Rikers. Under treatment for concussion. HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!… https://t.co/0GIFVFCuQW 4 hours ago

PopCulture

PopCulture.com Harvey Weinstein falls and hits his head in jail, his rep claims: https://t.co/42R14R4bb0 https://t.co/VA7u1jXqox 5 hours ago


Harvey Weinstein being moved to Rikers Island jail

Harvey Weinstein is being moved to the infirmary at Rikers Island prison, after he was found guilty of third-degree rape and a first-degree criminal sex act last week.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:47Published

Harvey Weinstein Moved To Rikers Island After Undergoing Heart Surgery

He was taken to a hospital for chest pains after a Manhattan jury found him guilty of two charges on Feb. 24.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:45Published

