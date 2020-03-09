Global  

Rodgers: We were back to our best

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers says that his team were back to the levels they were producing at the start of the season and also signalled goalscorers Jamie Vardy and Harvey Barnes for praise after their 4-0 win over Aston Villa in the Premier League.
