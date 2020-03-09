Senior living centers taking precautions amid coronavirus

"Here in the Milwaukee areathe risk for coronavirusremains low, but seniorcenters and assisted livingfaciliites are takingprecautions to keep residentshealthy.""It's ever-changing.I get paperwork every dayregarding updates."DEBBIEPURDOFF WORKS TO PREVENT THESPREAD OF INFECTION AT CLEMONTMANOR.IT'S A RETIREMENTCOMMUNITY IN GREENFIELD.11:54:37 "What I'm seeingthroughout all of it is handhygiene that's the mostimportant thing." THE NEWCORONAVIRUS...IS A RESPIRATORYVIRUS THAT CAN CAUSE SEVEREILLNESS AND PNEUMONIA.WORKINGWITH A MORE VULNERABLECOMMUNITY...DEBBIE'S TAKINGPRECAUTIONS.11:55:25 "Whatwe're watching is people thatare coming into ourenvironment.

So we're watching where people are traveling to or any exposure." They also sent out letters to families and put up signs. They're keeping a close eye on employee health as well. "Immune systems tend to be a bit weaker and it's more likely that you have underlying medical conditions that increase your risk of having complications from coronavirus." Doctor Nicole Mubanga advises seniors and their loved ones take the same precautions as they would with the flu. "Make sure you're washing hands especially before you touch your face or eating.

Stay away from sick people, cover your cough, and for those that are still working at that age group if you're sick stay home." Wisconsin has had 1 confirmed case of coronavirus; that person recovered.