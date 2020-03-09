Cruise Ship Evacuees Headed To Travis AFB

Almost 1,000 Grand Princess cruise ship passengers from California will go to Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield.



Recent related videos from verified sources Nebraska Governor greets with elbow bumps coronavirus evacuees Americans exposed to coronavirus on cruise ship leave quarantine at Omaha Credit: Reuters - Viral Video Duration: 00:14Published 3 days ago Diamond Princess evacuees arrive at Arrowe Park Hospital The 32 evacuees from the Diamond Princess cruise ship have arrived at Arrowe Park Hospital on the Wirral. The passengers wearing masks were split between three coaches along with medical professionals.. Credit: ODN Duration: 00:58Published 2 weeks ago