Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > South Boston St. Patrick's Day Parade Cancelled

South Boston St. Patrick's Day Parade Cancelled

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 02:08s - Published < > Embed
South Boston St. Patrick's Day Parade Cancelled

South Boston St. Patrick's Day Parade Cancelled

Boston has cancelled the annual St.

Patrick's Day parade and breakfast due to coronavirus fears.

WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

WBZ News Update for March 9, 2020 [Video]WBZ News Update for March 9, 2020

Massachusetts Has 41 Cases Of Coronavirus; Boston St. Patrick's Day Canceled; Driver Charged In Florida Crash That Killed 4 From Whitman; Officers Cleared For Fatal Police-Involved Shooting In..

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:41Published

South Boston St. Patrick's Day Parade Still On Despite Coronavirus [Video]South Boston St. Patrick's Day Parade Still On Despite Coronavirus

The St Patrick's Day Parade is a tradition in South Boston that attracts more than a million spectators. WBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:21Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.