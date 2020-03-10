Financial Focus: stock market, eBay, oil prices

Global  

In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas.

EBay is trying to crack down on price gouging among coronavirus fears.

Oil prices are dropping to historic lows as a price war is underway between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Financial Focus is sponsored by Clark County Credit Union.

Watch it weekdays on 13 Action News.
Coronavirus fears, oil crash roil stock market: Here's how 13 local firms fared

Coronavirus fears were among the leading drivers for one of the worst trading days in over a decade,...
bizjournals - Published


