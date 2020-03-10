Keira Knightley on beauty pageants and "Misbehaviour"

Global  

Keira Knightley said beauty pageants are still prevalent today at the world premiere of &quot;Misbehaviour&quot; on Monday evening (March 9), with society still objectifying women and &apos;Miss World&apos; being as popular as ever.
